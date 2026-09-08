Telangana police recruitment deadline extended to September 16

According to the board, 3,38,336 candidates have registered so far, of whom 2,88,530 have paid the application fee and progressed further in the process.

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Hyderabad: Telangana State Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Tuesday, September 8, extended the application deadline to September 16.

On July 29, the recruitment board issued a notification for filling 7,437 posts. The vacancies are Police Constable Civil (3,697), Police Constable AR (1,052), Police Constable SAR PPL (Men) (24), Special Protection Force Constable (1,380), Firefighter (751), and Jail Warden (208) positions.

Previously, the deadline was September 9, but the board decided to push the deadline by a week to September 16.

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According to the board, 3,38,336 candidates have registered so far, of whom 2,88,530 have paid the application fee and progressed further in the process.

Aadhaar verification for over 95 per cent of applicants has also been completed, the board said.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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