7 AAP MLAs quit days before Delhi Assembly elections

Just five days before Delhi Assembly elections, at least seven MLA have reportedly resigned from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, January 31 after being denied tickets.

The MLAs who have resigned include Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav, Trilokpuri MLA Rohit Kumar, Janakpuri MLA Rajesh Rishi, Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Lal, Adarsh Nagar MLA Pawan Sharma, and Palam MLA Bhawna Goud.

In a two-page resignation letter days before Delhi Assembly elections, Naresh Yadav expressed, “I entered politics with the intention of practicing honest governance, but I no longer see that happening. The people in my Mehrauli constituency have informed me that the Aam Aadmi Party is now involved in corruption, and they have urged me to leave the party, feeling betrayed.”

He added, “The people of Delhi are also aware that corruption has seeped into AAP, with several dishonest individuals joining its ranks.”

On January 6, Palam MLA Bhawna Goud along with several others requested a personal meeting with Amit Shah expressing their intention to join BJP party.

Last year in December, Yadav was convicted by a Punjab court and sentenced to two years in prison in connection with the 2016 Quran desecration case. The additional district and sessions judge of the Malerkotla court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000, as reported by The Indian Express.

When AAP released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, Mahender Chaudhary was announced as the Mehrauli candidate, replacing Naresh Yadav.

Earlier in November, Delhi’s Transport Minister and senior AAP leader Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party, citing unfulfilled promises and recent controversies. A day later, he joined the BJP.