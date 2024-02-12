5 arrested in Karnataka after gang intervenes between quarrelling couple, wife raped

Bengaluru: A married woman was raped by a six-member gang on the pretext of helping her in Gangavathy town in Koppal district of Karnataka.

The police said that five accused have been arrested while the hunt for the main accused is underway.

The five accused have been identified as Moula Hussain, Shivakumar, Prashanth, Mahesh and Madesh.

The main accused has been identified as Lingaraj.

Police said that victim (21), a native of Bengaluru, had come to meet her husband in Gangavathi town on February 9 at about 9.30 p.m. The victim met her husband but soon a quarrel ensued between the couple.

Police said that the gang had observed the quarrel between the couple and after the fight intensified between the couple, the gang intervened and sided with the wife.

“On pretext of helping her, the gang attacked her husband and dragged him away,” the police said.

Police said that they then lured the victim to a dark spot and then forcefully took her to a park and raped her.

“The main accused identified as Lingaraj raped the woman while others helped him to commit the crime,” police said.

Police said that after raping her, the accused along with other associates escaped from the spot leaving behind the victim.

The victim later lodged a complaint with the Gangavathi police station regarding the incident.