5 Arrested in Matthew Perry’s death case: Reports

Los Angeles: Last year, Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. Initially, it appeared to be a tragic accident. Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy for depression, and no signs of drugs or foul play were found, leading many to believe he might have drowned by mistake.

Perry had struggled with addiction for years but had recently said he was finally sober. As fans mourned, a surprising discovery was made in the coroner’s report: high levels of ketamine were found in his blood, similar to what’s used in surgery.

(Image source: Instagram)

This discovery led to a nearly year-long investigation by U.S. authorities, who uncovered a large illegal ketamine network. The investigation also linked Perry’s death to another fatality. Five people have been arrested in connection to Perry’s death, including his assistant and two doctors. These individuals are believed to be part of a “broad underground criminal network” that supplied ketamine to Perry and others, exploiting his addiction issues for financial gain.

One of those charged is Jasveen Sangha, a 41-year-old dual British and American citizen known as the “Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles.” Sangha is accused of providing the ketamine that caused Perry’s death on October 28, 2023. Investigators say she ran a drug operation out of her North Hollywood home, which they described as a “drug-selling emporium” filled with illegal substances like meth, cocaine, and prescription meds like Xanax.

Authorities also revealed that Perry had purchased 20 vials of ketamine from another source, Dr. Plasencia, spending $55,000 in the months before his death.