Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th July 2024 6:51 pm IST
5 associates of Canada-based terrorist Landa held: Punjab Police
Chandigarh: Five associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa have been arrested, the Punjab Police chief said on Sunday.

Three pistols were seized from them, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

“In a major breakthrough against organised crime, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehends 5 more associates of #Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir @ Landa,” he said in a post on X.

With this, the number of Landa gang members arrested has increased to 13, the DGP said.

“The gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and many other criminal activities in many districts of Punjab,” Yadav said.

Later in a statement, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the accused were allegedly involved in heinous crimes like murder and extortion.

The accused have been identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simma, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, Dilbagh Singh alias Baga, Dilpreet Singh and Sajandeep Singh alias, all residents of Tarn Taran district.

Sharma said Dilpreet was in contact with Landa and had threatened traders and shopkeepers in Tarn Taran and Amritsar for money.

The police commissioner said Baga and Sajan were also in touch with Landa and had demanded money from several traders, commission agents and shopkeepers in Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts.

On June 10, the police said they had arrested three associates of Landa. Five more associates of the terrorist were held on June 30.

