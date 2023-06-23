5 Blockbuster movies rejected by Hrithik Roshan!

Also known as Bollywood‘s ‘Greek God’, Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry. He is known for playing versatile roles and has given numerous hits and films in his career of over two decades. From playing the role of Rohit in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai to immortalising Mughal emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar, the actor has played some intriguing roles in his Bollywood career.

Even though Hrithik has an astounding filmography with some of the biggest hits of Indian cinema, he has also rejected several offers that could have changed the directory of his career.

Bollywood Movies Rejected By Hrithik Roshan

Here is a list of movies that the ZNMD actor could have been a part of–

1. Swades

Ashutosh Gowarikar offered Swades to Hrithik Roshan, but the actor couldn’t understand the project and rejected the part. In an interview with ETimes, the actor said,

“I had read Ashutosh’s script for Swades. I couldn’t see it from the director’s perspective and therefore didn’t think I was equipped to perform the part. I wasn’t the best person to translate Ashutosh’s vision. And this was right after Lagaan so when Ashutosh came to me I felt on top of the world. Swades is one of my favourite films. And Ashutosh is definitely one of my favourite filmmakers.”

The part was later performed by actor Shah Rukh Khan which bagged him the Filmfare for Best Actor. Hrithik later worked with Gowarikar on Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro.

2. Baahubali

The titular role of Baahubali could have been played by Hrithik, but the actor rejected the role because he was offered the movie just after he wrapped up Gowarikar’s Jodhaa Akbar and didn’t want to be associated with period dramas, stated several media reports. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda later told PTI that Prabhas was the only choice to play the role of Amarendra/Mahendra Baahubali.

3. Dil Chahta Hai

DHC is one of the most iconic movies the industry has produced. The film defined a whole generation and their plans for a buddy’s trip to Goa. The director, writer, and producer of the film Farhan Akhtar in an interview with Rajeev Masand in his audio show ‘Picture Ke Peeche’ revealed that he initially wanted his childhood friend Dabbu to play the role of Sameer, but the actor rejected the offer due to prior commitments. Saif Ali Khan ended up playing the role.

4. Rang De Basanti

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra in his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror, revealed that he offered the role of Karan Singhania to numerous actors including Roshan. He wanted Hrithik to play the role and even asked Aamir to request the actor personally. Tamil actor Siddharth finally got cast for the role and the film went on to receive cult status.

5. Lagaan

Gowarikar had also offered the lead role for Lagaan to the actor which he rejected. The movie went on to receive several international awards and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

Check out the other two movies that he rejected.

1. The Legend of Rama

Hrithik’s father-in-law Sanjay Khan was all set to produce a modern version of Ramayana. Zayed Khan, the actor’s brother-in-law in an interview with India Glitz talked about how the actor rejected the role of Rama. He said,

“Earlier, Hrithik had no dates. But now he’s doing very selected films.” The film was later shelved for some unknown reason.

2. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

The Dangal director has announced his next project which will be an adaptation of the mythological epic. A-list couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been reported to play the lead role. According to reports Nitesh offered the role of the antagonist Raavan to Hrithik, but he declined.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter which stars Deepika Padukone in the female lead role.