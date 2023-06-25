5 Celebrity couples who made headlines for their divorce rumours!

Mumbai: Celebrity couples have long been a subject of fascination for the public, as fans eagerly follow their relationships, hoping to catch a glimpse into the lives of their favourite stars. Whether it’s the anticipation of a new romance, the excitement surrounding an engagement, or the heartbreak of a highly publicized breakup, the news of celebrity couples never fails to captivate headlines and spark intense speculation.

In this ever-evolving world of entertainment, let’s have a look at the list of a few celebrity couples who have made headlines with their divorce rumours, keeping the world guessing and fueling the media frenzy with their every move.

1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were rumoured to have been facing trouble in their marriage after a tweet went viral. An unverified account of an overseas film critic on Twitter wrote that’ Everything is not well between Ranveer and Deepika.’ Post which, the rumour spread like wildfire, evoking concern among their fans.

BREAKING ! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh !!! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 27, 2022

Well, Ranveer fondly talking about Deepika at an event sighed in relief to the fans, following which they bashed the Twitter user.

2. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, one of the most celebrity couples in India and Pakistan, have been making headlines for the past few months due to rumours of their divorce. While Shoaib denied the reports, Sania has been tight-lipped about her personal life.

The rumours of trouble in their paradise first surfaced when Sania Mirza removed her husband from her Instagram handle. Sania has not been posting any pictures with her husband Shoaib Malik, nor reacting to any of his posts. This has led to further speculation about their relationship.

3. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s niece, Niharika sparked rumours of a split last month when she unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram and even deleted her wedding photos from her social media account.

Although Niharika is yet to state the alleged split, her videos have fans believing that Niharika is referring to her divorce.

4. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

From being good friends to vowing to be each other’s life partners, this couple has come a long way. But it would be wise to say that the couple has had their fair share of divorce rumours.

Speculations about their separation were rife when the award-winning actor didn’t accompany his wife and daughter at the star-studded NMACC gala hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

However, the reaction of Abhishek Bachchan to a fan’s post about his wife and daughter has surely put the rumours to rest.

Highlights of 2023 #April 😍❤️💜♥️💚



37.1 k views 🤩 384 ❤️ reply from @juniorbachchan 😍 feeling happy and blessed 🤍😀💃🏻😇 pic.twitter.com/8b9zRw4F6z — Shruti (@Shrutibwb) April 5, 2023

5. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2021, surrounded by their close friends and family. However, a recent tweet from a popular critic Umair Sandhu has sparked speculations about the state of their marriage.

In the viral tweet, he said that everything is not well between the couple and that they might head for divorce as well. But fans were quick to dismiss the rumour as they called him fake and urged Varun to take legal action against the tweet.

(It is always important to wait for official confirmation from the celebrities and refrain from engaging in unnecessary gossip or spreading unverified information).