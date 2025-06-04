As June rolls in and the summer vacation begins to wrap up, many are slowly slipping back into routine with school timetables, office commutes, and the everyday hustle. But before the season officially ends, there’s still time to squeeze in one last little escape from Hyderabad. And no, you don’t need a long weekend or a packed suitcase to do it.

Sometimes, all it takes is a train ticket, a window seat, and a free day. From heritage towns to lush waterfalls, several destinations just a few hours from Hyderabad offer the perfect change of pace. Siasat.com has rounded up a list of five easy day trips you can take by train from Hyderabad, making one final detour before summer signs off.

5 trips to take by train from Hyderabad

1. Warangal

Hop on a morning train and spend the day exploring Warangal Fort, the majestic Thousand Pillar Temple, and Kakatiya Musical Garden. For nature lovers, Pakhal Lake, Bhadrakali Lake, Ekashila Lake and Laknavaram Cheruvu are the best options here. Warangal proves to be great for families, history buffs, or those wanting to soak in some Telangana heritage.

Distance- 147 km from Hyderabad

Travel time by train- 2.5 to 3 hours

2. Bidar

Located in Karnataka but historically tied to the Deccan, Bidar is known for its impressive fort, Bahmani tombs, and the unique Bidri handicraft. When visiting, do not miss the Takhat Mahal, Rangeen Mahal and Solah Masjid. It is quiet, charming, and makes for a culturally rich day trip.

Distance- 141 km from Hyderabad

Travel time by train- 3 to 3.5 hours

3. Nalgonda

Less touristy and more soulful, Nalgonda is ideal for a relaxed trip. When visiting here, don’t miss the Nagarjuna Sagar Canal, the ancient Jain temples in Kolanupaka, or just enjoy local snacks in the town.

Distance- Approx 110 km from Hyderabad

Travel time by train- 1 to 1.5 hours

4. Medak

Famous for the Medak Cathedral (one of the largest in Asia), this town is perfect for photo walks and quiet reflection. Add a visit to the Medak Fort, Pocharam Dam and Ethipothala Waterfalls for a nature and history combo.

Distance- 95 km from Hyderabad

Travel time by train- 3 hours

5. Hanamkonda/ Kazipet

This underrated city near Warangal offers double the fun. Take the morning train to Kazipet, visit Hanamkonda’s Padmakshi Temple, local markets, and indulge in some spicy Telangana cuisine before heading back.

Distance- 150 km from Hyderabad

Travel time by train- 2.5 hours

Have you ever visited these places for a one-day trip? Comment below.