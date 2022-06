5 days for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiere: All pictures, videos

Hyderabad: Popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to premiere on July 2 on Colors TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, it is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The interesting mix of contestants who will be seen performing some daredevil stunts include — Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As fans are eagerly waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to begin, let’s have a look at all the behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures and videos of the contestants that took internet by storm. .