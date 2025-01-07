5 Destinations under 150 km from Hyderabad for a winter day out

The cold wave sweeping Hyderabad, coupled with the Sankranti holidays around the corner, makes this the perfect time to plan a getaway and soak in the winter vibes. Whether you are seeking a tranquil retreat to escape the city’s buzz or an adventure to embrace the cool weather, Hyderabadis have plenty of options that are just a short drive away.

From misty hills and serene lakes to historical forts and wildlife sanctuaries, Siasat.com has curated a guide of destinations that offer a refreshing break under 150 km.

Best Weekend Destinations Near Hyderabad

1. Koilsagar (140 kms)

Set in the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, Koilsagar Reservoir is an idyllic winter getaway just 3 hours from Hyderabad. As the cool breeze sweeps across the rolling hills and green fields, the reservoir transforms into a tranquil haven perfect for soaking in the winter vibes. This reservoir is a popular spot for picnics, birdwatching, trekking and camping, with the crisp air adding an extra charm to outdoor activities. Visitors can also enjoy a peaceful boat ride or simply take in the serene views of the water against the backdrop of the lush surroundings.

2. Rachakonda Fort (70 km)

Perched atop a hill, this 14th century fort becomes even more captivating during the winter months, with the cool mist adding a touch of magic to its ancient charm. A heaven for history enthusiasts, the fort offers a chance to explore centuries-old ruins while enjoying breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, often shrouded in a delicate morning mist. The best part about this fort? It is only 70 km away from Hyderabad, making it perfect for a day trip.

3. Ananthagiri Hills (80 km)

Only 80 km away, it is hard to miss Ananthagiri Hills when talking about weekend getaways near Hyderabad. Be it summer, monsoon or winter, this spot offers a unique charm every season. During the winter months, the hills come alive with a refreshing coolness that makes trekking here a tranquil experience. The misty mornings create an enchanting atmosphere, perfect for exploring the lush coffee plantations or setting up a camp under the canopy of stars.

4. Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary (110 km)

Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary in Medak transforms into a serene haven during the winter months as the cool weather enhances the experience of exploring its scenic landscapes, with migratory birds flocking to the sanctuary, adding vibrant colors and melodies to the surroundings. Strolling through the tranquil trails and spotting wildlife feels refreshing in the crisp winter air. Whether you’re a birdwatcher, a photography enthusiast, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary offers a delightful escape from Hyderabad at only 110 km.

5. Khilla Ghanpur (116 km)

Located near Mahabubnagar district, Khilla Ghanpur is one of Telangana‘s best-kept secrets and is only 113 km away from Hyderabad. It is a 13th-century hill fort built by the Kakatiya dynasty. This gem offers breathtaking rockscapes, cannons, and ruins of palaces that narrate its rich history. While the trek to the top takes around 2 hours, visitors are instantly rewarded with panoramic views of the Ghanpur Lake. Adventure activities like rock climbing and rappelling add to its charm.

Have you visited these places? Comment down your thoughts about them.