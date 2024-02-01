5 Expensive things owned by Ankita Lokhande: Cars to Villa

Mumbai: After a captivating journey on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande bid farewell as the third runner-up. Despite being a strong contender, the Pavitra Rishta actress couldn’t clinch the winner’s title, which ultimately went to Indian comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui.

Post the show, Ankita Lokhande has become a trending topic on social media, with fans and media discussing her opulent lifestyle. Let’s take a look the net worth and top 5 most expensive possessions owned by the actress.

Ankita Lokhande’s Net Worth 2024

Ankita Lokhande mainly earns from TV serials, commercials and also social media. According to multiple reports, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 25 crores.

Expensive Things That She Owns

1. Luxurious Mumbai Apartment

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain reside in an extravagant 8-BHK apartment in Mumbai. The couple has adorned their home with a white and golden theme, featuring chandeliers, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, modern furniture, and a massive white couch.

2. Maldives Villa Worth Rs 50 Crore

In addition to their Mumbai residence, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain possess a private villa in the Maldives. Reports suggest that this stunning villa, received as a wedding gift, is estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 50 crore.

3. Porsche 718 Boxster

Ankita Lokhande’s car collection includes the luxurious Porsche 718 Boxster, with a hefty price tag ranging from Rs 1.48 crore to Rs 2.74 crore, as per reports.

4. Jaguar XF

Another addition to her impressive garage is the Jaguar XF, a five-seater sedan reportedly priced between Rs 71.60 lakh and Rs 76.00 lakh.

5. Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Completing her trio of high-end vehicles is the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, with a price range between Rs 71.05 lakh and Rs 1.46 crore, as reported by multiple sources.

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is all set to star in the upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It will be her first project after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. She made the official announcement on Tuesday on Instagram.