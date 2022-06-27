5 Expensive things owned by Kapil Sharma: Farmhouse to cars

Hyderabad: Kapil Sharma is one of the well-established and richest comidians of India now. From Laughter Challenge to various comedy shows, Kapil has made millions of people laugh not only in our country but across the globe. He started his career in 2013, with his own show Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV which ran for 3 years. In 2016, he returned with a bang with The Kapil Sharma Show. Two years later, Kapil made his Bollywood debut with the film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Over the years, given his extravagant lifestyle, Kapil Sharma has made some big purchases as well. As per various reports, the stand-up comedian’s net worth is around Rs 250 crores as of 2021. In this write-up, let’s have a look at some of the most expensive things owned by Kapil Sharma.

1. Mercedes Benz S350 CDI

Kapil Sharma has proved himself as one of the most bankable actors in the industry. He seems to be a huge fan of luxurious cars and bikes as he owns a Mercedes Benz S350 CDI. Reportedly, the price of the car is said to be Rs. 1.19 crores.

2. Volvo XC 90

As per Menxp, Kapil Sharma’s car collection also includes a Volvo XC 90 in 2018, which is worth Rs. 1.25 crores.

3. DC Designed Vanity Van

Designed by DC design founder Dilip Chhabria of ‘Taarzan: The wonder car’ fame, Kapil’s swanky vanity van costs a whopping Rs 5.5 Crore. In 2018, Kapil took to his Twitter and shared several photos of his swanky possession when it was made and gave a glimpse into its luxurious features such as LED lighting, reclining chairs, asymmetrical interiors, and much more.

Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van .. 😍 pic.twitter.com/OmAHc5GiL1 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 2, 2018

4. Luxurious Flat In Mumbai

The stand-up comedian lives with his wife Ginni Chatrath and kids in a lavish Mumbai home. As reports suggest, the swanky flat situated in Andheri west costs him approximately Rs 15 crores.

5. Lavish Farmhouse In Punjab

Kapil Sharma, who hails from Punjab, is a proud owner of a palatial and luxurious farmhouse in his hometown.

The property, which is full of greenary, is an ideal destination for holiday and perfect place for Kapil and his family to have a break from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. Equipped with modern ameneties and beautiful exteriors, Kapil Sharma’s farmhouse is nothing less than a small palace. According to reports, the lavish bungalow is worth Rs 25 crores!

Winters.. Punjab.. beautiful weather.. new journey.. morning shoot.. need ur blessings.. love u all pic.twitter.com/GSiVFHzQJr — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 27, 2016

Meanwhile, in terms of work, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ crew has landed in Canada for their shoot for their upcoming show ‘Kapil Sharma live‘. The third season of the comedy and celebrity chat show, which aired on Sony TV, pulled the curtains in June first week.