5 Expensive things owned by Tejasswi Prakash

Mumbai: Popular TV actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has become one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. She has not only accumulated a massive fan base but has also become more wealthy since participating in the TV reality show Bigg Boss.

In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the expensive things owned by Tejasswi Prakash, giving an insight into the lavish lifestyle of the popular actress. Speaking about her net worth, as per multiple reports, it is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore.

1. A House In Goa

As the actress owns several homes, Tejasswi Prakash had recently gifted herself a lavish house in Goa. She shared the pictures of this brand-new house with her fans too.

2. Luxurious Flat In Dubai

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the most loved couple in the TV industry who have been dating each other since they met inside the Bigg Boss house. The couple who have not tied the knot yet, have bought their first-ever house together in Jumeirah, Dubai. The home is worth Rs 2 crore according to various reports.

3. Mumbai Abode

Tejasswi Prakash has been living in her Mumbai house for the past 25 years. The actress recently shared a glimpse of her lavish abode while talking about her TV journey. The royal and aesthetic interior of the house caught everyone’s attention and her house became the talk of the town for several weeks.

4. Audi Q4

Tejasswi Prakash bought the Audi Q4 just after lifting the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. The price for the car is around Rs. 80 lahks to Rs 1 crore.