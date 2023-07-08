5 ganja peddlers, 2 consumers arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The police on Saturday nabbed five persons from an interstate Ganja racket, after multiple raids in Narayanaguda and Lallaguda.

The police seized over 4 kgs of Ganja from the accused, according to a statement.

Main accused in the case, Odisha native SK Dhanna, rented a house near Narayanaguda’s Melkote park to facilitate the supply of Ganja. through his associates Shaik Asif and Arif Khan, the police said.

Asif and Khan would distribute it to local agents, Mohd Abdul Rahman, Toufeeq Diwan and Mujahid Ali Khan for sales.

“Based on specific information, a raid was conducted on Dhanna’s house at Narayanguda and the drug peddlers were arrested,” DCP task force Radha Kishan Rao said. Two consumers were also arrested.

Police seized 1.1 kgs of the contraband from Mujahid Ali Khan in Lallaguda, while the rest of it was seized from Narayanaguda.

According to the police, the contraband was brought from Odisha on Thursday.