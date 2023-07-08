Hyderabad: Police arrest 3 interstate drug peddlers, seize 64 kg of Ganja

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th July 2023 1:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT), Maheshwaram Zone and Chaitanyapuri police arrested three interstate drug peddlers, foiling their attempt to transport Ganja to Karnataka.

According to the police, the accused, Shivalingaiah Swami, Jorge and Swami Vinod, hailing from Karnataka, were at Kothapet X Roads, planning to sell it in the neighbouring state.

Police seized 64 kg of Ganja, contained in 33 packets of 2 kg each.

Appa Rao, the fourth accused, sourced the contraband from Odisha and delivered it to them in plastic gunny bags.

Rao is currently absconding, the police said in a statement.

