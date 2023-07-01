Hyderabad: 2 held with 6 kg of ganja in Kulsumpura

Hyderabad: Police on Saturday arrested two persons with a large quantity of ganja in Kulsumpura.

A joint team comprising Commissioner’s Task Force and Kulsumpura police seized six kilograms of ganja and other materials from the possession of the accused. Police said one of the accused Identified as Sunil Singh, 28, from Ganga Bowli would sell the contraband in the guise of running a pan shop in his locality. Another accused Nanda Kishore Singh, 29, from Asif Nagar, worked as a food delivery boy.

Based on a tip-off, police raided the shop and arrested Sunil. During interrogation, the accused revealed he had procured the ganja from Nanda Kishore Singh, alias Chotu, who hails from the Old City.

Police further said that Nanda Kishor would procure ganja from Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakapatnam and sold it to his customers in Hyderabad.

Further investigations into the case are underway, police said.