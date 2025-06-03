5 held with Rs 1 cr cocaine in Hyberabad; kingpin Andhra cop absconding

Hyderabad: Kukatpally police and Balanagar special operation team (SOT) police arrested five persons in possession of 820 grams of cocaine mixed with ephedrine worth Rs 1 crore in Cyberabad on Monday, June 1.

According to police, a 40-year-old serving Taskforce police constable in Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh, Gunashekar, is believed to be the mastermind behind the cocaine trafficking ring. He is currently absconding.

Unnam Surendra, 31, an unemployed youth from Tirupathi, collected the drugs from Gunashekar and proceeded to Hyderabad through Guntur. The group intended to distribute to consumers in the city and was en route to Bhagya Nagar when a patrolling police team intercepted them near Jaya Nagarin in Kukatpally. One of the accused attempted to escape but was arrested.

Upon questioning and searching, authorities seized a digital weighing machine and five mobile phones.

The accused persons have been identified as – Unnam Surendra, 38-year-old Dothireddy Haribabu Reddy who works as a contractor, 34-year-old Chegudi Mercy Margaret who runs a fast food business, 40-year-old Shaik Masthan Vali who works as a fast food operator and 29-year-old Devaraju Yesu Babu who is a private loan agent. All hail from Bapatla.

The five arrested have since been taken into police custody and will be presented in court. The search for AP constable Gunashekar is underway.