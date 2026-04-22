When celebrities travel, we usually see it all: Maldives sunsets, Dubai skylines, London cafes, perfectly framed on Instagram. But away from the glare, a different kind of getaway exists. One that trades visibility for quiet, and luxury for privacy.

Across South India, hill stations have quietly become celebrity favourites, not because they are seen, but because they are not. From film shoots to discreet luxury stays, these hill stations have long been visited by popular actors and cricketers. The difference? You will not always see them post about it.

Siasat.com has curated a list of five such hill stations in South India that are a must-visit to experience a celebrity-like vacation off the grid.

1. Ooty

If there’s one South Indian hill station where celebrity presence is easy to trace, it’s Ooty. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt have regularly shared snippets from their time in the hills, making it one of the rare moments where a celebrity’s stay here made it to Instagram with a location.

The town has long doubled as a film set, hosting stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan over the years. Many of them check into heritage stays such as Savoy – IHCL SeleQtions and Fernhills Palace, which quietly double up as film bases.

Furthermore, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal owns a private villa in Ooty’s Lovedale area, known as Hideaway. Once his personal holiday home, the property has now opened up for short stays, offering a rare glimpse into how celebrities experience the hills: tucked away, unhurried, and far from the public eye.

2. Coonoor

Just beyond Ooty, Coonoor offers the same misty views, minus the crowd. It has often been linked to Aamir Khan, who is believed to spend time in the Nilgiris region, and has also hosted film shoots featuring Kangana Ranaut. There’s little social media proof, and that’s precisely what adds to its appeal.

3. Munnar

In Munnar, the experience is less about sightseeing and more about staying in. Actors like Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor have been associated with luxury hill station getaways in Kerala through travel features and collaborations. High-end stays such as Parakkat Nature Hotel & Resorts acknowledge hosting celebrity guests, reinforcing Munnar’s reputation as a quiet, premium escape.

4. Coorg

For celebrities based in Bengaluru, Coorg is an easy, discreet hill station to getaway to. It is often linked to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are known to favour private, nature-led holidays. Resorts like Taj Madikeri Resort & Spa offer secluded villas and forest views that are ideal for switching off without being seen.

5. Wayanad

Further into Kerala, Wayanad has become a favourite hill station among Malayalam film stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran and Fahadh Faasil. The region’s eco-resorts and forest stays are designed for disconnection. Some properties in the wider Nilgiri belt, such as Wild Planet Jungle Resort, have even shared photos of celebrity guests like Tovino Thomas and Nithya Menen, giving a rare glimpse into otherwise private trips.

The quiet trend

Together, these hill stations form a different kind of celebrity map- one built on film shoots, discreet stays, and word-of-mouth sightings rather than social media trails. And that’s what sets them apart.

While Maldives sunsets and Dubai skylines play out online, South India’s hills remain where celebrities go to log off, choosing misty mornings over camera flashes, and privacy over posts.