5 home bakers from Hyderabad to satiate your dessert cravings

One of the best childhood memories all Hyderabadis share is passing through Nampally with our ‘mouth-watering’ as the aroma of delectable baked goods wafted out from Subhan Bakery or visiting Karachi Bakery with family to have a go at their heavenly fruit biscuits, plum cakes and dil khush pastries.

While these bakeries will always be evergreen and forever be etched in our memories, Hyderabad is now seeing a new trend in the form of ‘Home Bakers’. From cakes, custards, brownies and cookies they have all your sweet cravings covered. Whether you want a customised cake for a birthday party or a themed cake for a bachelorette, these home bakers of Hyderabad have a little slice of heaven for everyone, all while staying in the comfort of your homes.

Curious to know who they are? Scroll ahead to check out the list of 5 best home-bakers from Hyderabad.

1. Tartfull

Bisma, the proprietor of Tartfull, began preparing a variety of tarts, believing that baking would be her love. She has various options, including tarts, burgers, and freshly introduced hi-tea/party platters.

When asked what is her favorite item that people adore, she replied, “My best selling product is Brooklyn Burger. That’s an idea I came up with in the year 2020 during the lockdown. I named it Brooklyn Burger because it’s all American-ish and made completely from scratch. Brooklyn burgers are pretty famous.”

2. TheCocoabeanCo

Nida Khan, a young girl from Hyderabad, began her business because she just simply loved desserts and was eager to share her skills with the world.

The Cocoabean Co Cakes serves cupcakes, brownies, cheesecakes, and cinnamon buns. Apart from this, some seasonal delicacies such as Kunafeh, Gajar Ka Halwa, and Shahi Tukda are also available here. Cinnamon buns, cheesecake, and brownies are their best-selling items.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nida said, “The main reason I started this business is I wanted to bring a change in the F&B industry in Hyderabad. There was a dearth of freshly baked goods in the city and I wanted to offer that. Moreover, ever since I shifted to Hyderabad, I always found myself craving Cinnabons’ cinnamon roll, and with this business, I wanted to fulfill mine and many others’ cravings by recreating it.”

3. N_Bakes

Nisha Singh, a doctoral candidate from Hyderabad pursued her hobby of baking during the Covid-19 lockdown in India. She values every client’s comments and strives to deliver the best items and services possible.

Cakes, cupcakes, chocolates, brownies, cheesecakes, tier cake, fusion flavors, french pastries, and hampers are among the many options available.

Speaking of how she started her business, she said “I was very passionate about baking and started it as a hobby during the lockdown. I had no intention to start a business as I’m from a different field but my sister encouraged me to start it and supported me throughout.”

4. The Whisk Corner

Wajeeha, Taniya, and Mehreen, a trio, began their baking journey in 2018. If you’re going to purchase something from The Whisk Corner, go for their best-sellers, which include chocolate hazelnut praline cakes, cheesecakes, and brownies.

Wajeeha, the co-founder, stated that “We come from a family of dessert lovers, so it made perfect sense to make a business out of it. Our focus is mainly on the finish we provide, also we always try to make something different from the usual, all our cakes are handcrafted with premium quality ingredients and are made to order from scratch.”

5. Alchemy 180

Alchemy180 was launched in 2016 by Syeda Alisha Akheel, who was studying architecture at that time. Although she enjoyed baking, she soon realized that her true interests were in design and décor. “The main reason I started the business was because when I work on a cake it brings me peace and focus… Baking was always my stress buster, but decorating the cake brings me real joy,” she said to Siasat.com.

However, while everyone is great at baking, she believes in having the most unique designs as her metier.

Have you tried any of the above? If yes, do share your experience with us below. If not, do share the best home bakers you know from Hyderabad.