Hyderabad: Content creators across the world proudly represent where they come from. From their city and culture to the way they speak, that flavor is what makes their content feel real. And when it comes to creators who represent our city, Hyderabad, our humour and most importantly, our language, these names deserve a special shoutout.

This top 5 list is not in any particular order. The idea is simple, to celebrate creators who deserve to be seen, followed and known for the way they make people laugh while keeping our style of comedy alive on Instagram. From old-school references and dry sarcasm to relatable reels and language-mix chaos, these creators represent us in the funniest way possible.

If your feed needs more laughter, these are the creators worth following.

1. Syed Bashaar

Syed Bashaar is not just another content creator. He was part of Team Shakeel Bhai, the group that coined the iconic phrase “Shakeel Bhai ki Activa,” a line that still lives rent free in the minds of many fans.

Years later, Bashaar took that humour into a completely different space with his animated videos. From ‘Hyderabadi Avengers’ to his animated Harry Potter series and several other character driven videos with a local twist, he has built a style that feels both nostalgic and fresh. He is also an author and stand-up comedian, making his creative range much bigger than just regular Instagram content.

Long before short videos became everyone’s game, Bashaar was already creating characters, punchlines and comedy that people remembered. That is what makes him stand out.

2. Nammakpaare

Nammakpaare’s content is sarcastic, relatable and instantly recognisable, often sitting on a plain yellow background with lines that do all the talking. The theme stays constant, but the humour moves across the spectrum, from dry jokes and subtle digs to sharp observations that hit a little too close to home.

His jokes land because they come from everyday slang, familiar references and situations people instantly recognise. With lines like “Osmania biscuit Jubilee Hills jaate ki cookie banjati,” he takes simple observations and turns them into sharp, salty humour. If you enjoy jokes that are low-key, clever and slightly savage without trying too hard, Nammakpaare is worth a follow.

3. Theuntamedlenss

Zee Aly, also known as theuntamedlenss, is best known for her Hyderabadi Anchor series, where she takes news, trends and everyday topics and gives them her own comic spin.

Her humour works because she says what most people only think in their heads. From maternity leave to traffic, she turns everyday frustration into brutally funny rants with her signature dramatic delivery. Her expressions, timing and anchor-style format make even the most random topic feel like comedy material.

She has also been seen creating content with popular YouTubers Hyderabadi Diaries’ Shahrukh and Abrar Khan, which only adds to her growing presence in the comedy space.

4. Lookatmirza

Lookatmirza has to be the versatile king of Instagram. Relatability and Mirza’s content go hand in hand, and that is exactly why his reels connect so easily.

From his Hyderabadi Siri series to answering Q&As in his own comic style and those painfully relatable mom POVs, Mirza knows how to turn everyday situations into solid comedy. His content feels familiar without being repetitive, and whether he is playing a character, reacting to a situation or simply saying what everyone has seen at home, he manages to make it funny without trying too hard.

5. Jahnavi Palamury

Jahnavi Palamury’s content stands out because of the way she mixes Telugu, Hindi and everyday desi humour so naturally. Her reels capture that familiar language chaos where one sentence can have three languages but still make complete sense.

Her reel where she directs a delivery person in Hindi, with lines like “arrey bayaa udhar kaiku gaya re” and “machiga chudu bayaa,” is the kind of content that instantly cracks people up. From Telugu mom talking to North Indian boyfriend reels to POVs like “if ChatGPT was a Hyderabadi baddie,” Jahnavi knows how to turn everyday cultural moments into comedy.

These creators are not just posting random content. Each of them has built a distinct style, from old-school comedy and dry sarcasm to relatable skits, rant-based humour and language-mix chaos. If your feed needs more laughter and less boring scrolling, these five names are a good place to start.