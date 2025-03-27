5 injured in mass stabbing incident in Amsterdam, suspect held

According to local media De Telegraaf, the suspect has been arrested, but the motive behind the mass stabbing remains unclear.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th March 2025 9:44 pm IST
Emergency services taking the injured for medical treatement

Atleast five people have been reported injured in a mass stabbing incident on Thursday, March 27, near Amsterdam’s central Dam square, Dutch police have said.

A suspect stabbed a young girl, an elderly woman and three others. Emergency services sent five ambulances and a trauma helicopter.

Dam Square is an area popular with tourists visiting the Dutch capital. It is in the historic centre of the city and includes landmarks such as the Royal Palace.

