5 juveniles held for gang-raping 9-year-old Dalit girl in UP

Lucknow: Five minors have been booked for allegedly gang-raping a nine-year-old Dalit girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, police said on Saturday, August 1.

Circle Officer (Tilhar) Vidush Saxena told PTI that the incident took place on July 31 evening when the girl was playing with other children on a school ground, and the minors, aged between 10 and 14 years, allegedly took her to a nearby field.

Citing the first information report (FIR) registered in the case, Saxena said the girl’s family alleged that the accused gang-raped her in the field and fled after the owner of the field spotted them there.

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The girl later reached home and informed her mother about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged and a case was registered late on Friday night, the CO said.

“All five minors have been held and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further legal proceedings,” the station house officer said.

Police have registered a case of gang rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused are being questioned in the presence of their guardians, police said, adding that the rape survivor has been sent for medical examination.