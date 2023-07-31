5 killed in clashes inside Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Beirut: A military officer affiliated with the Palestinian Fatah Movement was assassinated by Islamist militants along with three of his bodyguards in an ambush in southern Lebanon, media reported.

Abou Ashraf al-Armoushi was killed after several armed clashes broke out in the Ain Al-Helweh camp between members of the Fatah Movement and Islamist militants since early Sunday morning, killing at least one and injuring six others.

Stray bullets hit shops and houses in the neighbourhoods of al-Sabbagh and al-Barad close to the refugee camp, Xinhua news agency reported.

Residents were urged to exercise caution and avoid wandering in areas near the camp due to the danger of stray bullets.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) expressed its deep concern about the renewed tension and clashes in the camp.

The UNRWA urgently called on all parties to immediately return to a state of calm and stability.

Clashes between rival groups often occur in the Ain Al-Helweh camp, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon. The ongoing Syria crisis has also led to an influx of Syrian refugees and Palestine refugees displaced from Syria.

