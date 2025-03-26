5 Luxury cars that 28-year-old Rashmika Mandanna owns as of 2025

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has cemented her place as one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema, captivating audiences across South India and Bollywood. She has delivered several commercially successful films like Pushpa, Animal, Geetha Govindam, among others.

Currently, Rashmika is making headlines for her much-awaited film Sikandar alongside Salman Khan.

With her rising stardom, Rashmika enjoys an extravagant lifestyle, owning multiple luxurious assets, including an enviable collection of high-end cars. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the cars she owns as of 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna car collection 2025

Her fleet includes —

Audi Q3 (Rs 55 lakh) — A car that she uses for everyday city travel. She bought these wheels in 2018.

A stunning Range Rover Sport (Rs 2.9 crore) — A car which she proudly flaunted on social media after purchasing in 2021

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (Rs 66 lakh)

Additionally, she owns a Toyota Innova and a Hyundai Creta, rounding out her impressive garage.

As fans eagerly await Sikandar’s box office release, Rashmika is also gearing up for other exciting projects, including The Girlfriend, Kubera, and Thama. With her unstoppable success, her fortune and car collection are only expected to grow!