Hyderabad’s cafe scene was already happening and in 2025, it evolved big time. This year saw a wave of new cafes that combined viral menus, craft coffee, and distinctive experiences, capturing the city’s attention in different ways.

From visually striking spaces to cafes that focus on the art of brewing, these newly-opened spots hinted at the direction Hyderabad’s cafe culture is taking. As the city heads into 2026, these cafes are poised to shape trends and define how Hyderabadis will meet, dine, and unwind. Here are five cafes that Siasat.com predicts will be the talk of the town in 2026.

Best Cafes in Hyderabad 2026

1. Etsi Cafe

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Etsi Cafe was one of the most-talked-about places in Hyderabad in 2025. From the moment it opened its doors, the cafe consistently found itself in the spotlight, going viral for almost everything on its menu. From the Magnum Ice Cream croissant, Japanese souffle pancakes, and Matilda Cake to its unique introductions, such as the Iftar platter and 7 days of Tiramisu, Etsi mastered the art of keeping diners coming. As it closes a successful (and trending) year, it is going out with a bang with the Chocolate Shawarma, a sweet twist that sets the tone for 2026.

2. Nomme

While it opened in the latter part of 2025, Nomme managed to turn heads and become the talk of the town in a very short time. This virality is no surprise, though, as it is billed as India’s first coffee theatre. Pair this unique concept with sophisticated offerings like the Lamb Brisket, Cold Baklava, Trompe L’oeil desserts and live Kunafa, and you have a recipe for a trending cafe. With Nomme just getting started, it is well-placed to remain one of the city’s most-talked-about places in 2026.

3. Daak Coffee House

2025 was truly the year of viral dishes in Hyderabad. Another contender that joined the race this year is Daak Coffee House. It shot to fame for its XXL tote bag coffee that is still dominating social media feeds, and along came its ultra-thin tissue bread. It became a coffee lover’s dream when it launched its fuel station pump and a dessert lover’s paradise with NYC’s toasted marshmallow hot chocolate. Daak hit the sweet spot between coffee and content, making it a cafe that is likely to stay relevant (and trending) in 2026.

4. Ratio

It was a good year for speciality coffee, too. While many new coffee spots opened their doors, Ratio quickly stood out for a menu that celebrated the craft at every step. People came for its meticulously brewed espressos and single-origin pour-overs and stayed for the coffee community it has created. From brewing workshops of rare coffee beans to brew battles, it has helped cultivate a culture that goes beyond just aesthetics. With a loyal following already, it is poised to do great things for Hyderabad’s cafe culture in 2026.

5. Summer Bistro Cafe

How can we forget about the aesthetic? Summer Bistro took care of that in 2025. With a live waterfall, lush greenery, and indoor-outdoor seating, it became a visual treat across social media. While the menu did not really make a lot of noise, its positioning as Hyderabad’s only 24/7 cafe made it a hit. All-day convenience is what Hyderabadis seek in their fast-paced lifestyle, and Summer Bistro promises to provide that, going into 2026.