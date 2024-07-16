5 pilgrims dead after bus collides with tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th July 2024 8:11 am IST
Eight killed in separate car accidents in Iraq
Representational image

Mumbai: Five pilgrims died and more than 30 were injured after their bus collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) who were on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from their hometown Dombivli near Mumbai, police said.

The bus collided against the tractor and fell into a gorge around midnight.

MS Education Academy

DCP Vivek Pansare told reporters that a total of 42 passengers from Dombivli were on their way to Pandharpur when their bus hit a tractor near Adne village.

The injured were rushed to a nearby of hospital, he said, adding the condition of three of them is serious.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th July 2024 8:11 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button