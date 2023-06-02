5 Superstars who managed to earn 1000cr at box office

Mumbai: The Indian film industry has seen a rise in audience feedback as well as critical acclaim in the last 5 years. A decade ago, it was difficult to imagine a number like Rs 500cr at the box office but now our films have gone past the mark of Rs 1000 cr.

All these movies were of different genres but were able to gather a diverse audience in the market due to the excellence of craftsmanship. The beginning of the Pan-Indian film era has also been a reason for these movies to have a large audience and gain huge profit margins at the box office. Also, thanks to some iconic superstars who have left an indelible impact on the film industry, captivating audiences worldwide with their unparalleled charisma and talent.

Here are 5 Indian films featuring 6 of India’s biggest superstars who are a part of the RS 1000 cr club:

1. Prabhas — Baahubali

Prabhas from Baahubali (Instagram)

Baahubali, a Telugu two-part film franchise series, was directed by Rajamouli. With the concluding part of the franchise released in 2017, Prabhas became the first Indian superstar to hit Rs 1000 cr at the global box office. It grossed Rs 1810 cr.

2. Aamir Khan — Dangal

Aamir Khan from Dangal (Instagram)

In the same year as Baahubali, another movie made Rs 1968cr. This movie was Dangal starring the perfectionist of Bollywood Mr. Aamir Khan himself. The movie was about the Phogat sisters who bagged various medals at national and international levels. A lot of the credit goes to the movie’s late release in China.

3. RRR — Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Jr NTR and Ram Charan from RRR (Instagram)

The childhood friends Jr NTR and Ram Charan joined the 1000 cr club together, which also marked SS Rajamouli’s second film to join the list. Even though the movie received backlash for misrepresentation of historical facts and creating a casteist narrative, people around the world danced to the tunes of Naatu Naatu which made it bag an Oscar. The movie, released in 2022 was able to gross close to Rs 1250 cr worldwide.

4. Yash — KGF: Chapter 2

Yash from KGF (Instagram)

Less than a month later after RRR joined the club, Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 joined the league as well. The second instalment of a two-part series was able to collect around Rs 1200 cr.

5. Shah Rukh Khan — Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan (Instagram)

The most recent addition to the list has been none other than the Baadshah of Bollywood. Pathaan marked SRK aka King Khan’s comeback in a lead role after Zero which was considered a box-office flop. The movie also marked the revival of theatres post the pandemic. The beloved star was able to garner people in the theatres which lead to the film grossing Rs 1050 Cr plus globally.