5 Telugu stars who own Toyota Vellfire in Hyderabad worth Rs 1.1cr

Hyderabad: Tollywood celebrities are is widely known for embracing a life of opulence. Their extravagant villas and luxurious wheels serve as testaments to this fact.

In this article, let’s have a look at the Telugu actors who proudly possess the lavish Toyota Vellfire, a symbol of extravagance. According to a report in Cartoq, this luxurious car costs about Rs 1.1 crore in most parts of India and is also one of the most expensive offerings from Toyota in the country.

List of Actors who own Toyota Vellfire

1. Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi, the Telugu film megastar, owns a sleek Toyota Vellfire that complements his charismatic persona. With its eye-catching design and opulent interiors, this vehicle complements Chiranjeevi’s larger-than-life persona both on and off the screen.

2. Jr NTR

Jr NTR is known for his powerful performances, and his Toyota Vellfire adds a touch of opulence to his lifestyle. The spaciousness and advanced features of the car provide the ideal environment for Jr NTR to unwind and enjoy his journeys in style.

3. Naga babu

Nagababu, a well-known actor and producer, stands out with his Toyota Vellfire. His refined taste blends seamlessly with the car’s luxurious appeal and unrivalled comfort, reflecting his successful journey in the entertainment industry.

4. Mohan Lal

Mohan Lal, a well-known Indian actor, owns a Toyota Vellfire, a luxurious minivan known for its comfort and style. Mohan Lal’s Toyota Vellfire exemplifies his taste in high-end vehicles, with a sleek design, spacious interiors, and advanced technologies. It shows his refined taste and passion for luxury automobiles.

5. Nagarjuna

The legendary actor and producer Nagarjuna commands attention wherever he goes, and his Toyota Vellfire adds to his air of sophistication. The car’s flawless craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology complement Nagarjuna’s timeless charm and magnetic personality perfectly.