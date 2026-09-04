5 traditional leaves used to serve food in Telugu states

When we think of a Telugu meal, one image comes to mind: a green banana leaf filled with rice, pappu, pulusu, pickles and curries. Known locally as arati aaku, it is common at festive meals and weddings.

But banana is not the only leaf used in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Leaves were used to serve, wrap and cook food.

Here are five leaves that reveal a lesser-known side of Telugu food traditions.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

1. Arati Aaku – Banana Leaf

The most familiar, arati aaku remains a favourite. Its broad surface can hold rice, dal, pickles and sweets. Festivals and weddings often feel more traditional when food arrives on a banana leaf.

Banana leaves contain polyphenols, and laboratory studies have found antioxidant and antimicrobial activity. However, food served on the leaf should not automatically be called medicinal.

2. Moduga Aaku – Palash Leaf

Known as moduga aaku, the palash tree has a strong connection with traditional dining in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Dried leaves can be stitched into plates and bowls for feasts and religious occasions.

Palash also has a long history in traditional medicine. Studies have investigated its leaves for antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, though much of this evidence is from laboratory research.

3. Addaku – Siali Leaf

If you have seen a sturdy stitched leaf plate at a traditional gathering, it may have been made from addaku leaves.

Scientifically known as Bauhinia vahlii, the large leaves make plates and bowls.

The practice continues in parts of Andhra Pradesh, where making vistaraku plates has been a traditional livelihood. The plant also has traditional medicinal uses and documented antioxidant activity in laboratory studies.

4. Teku Aaku – Teak Leaf

The large, rough teku aaku, or teak leaf, has also been used in traditional food serving. Its size and strength make it suitable for plates and cups.

In parts of Andhra Pradesh, teak leaves have traditionally been used for serving food, while leaf cups can hold liquid preparations.

Teak has been studied for biological properties, but that does not establish medicinal benefits from eating food served on its leaf.

5. Pasupu Aaku – Turmeric Leaf

Turmeric leaves, or pasupu aaku, are better known for their fragrance. They are traditionally used to wrap and steam foods, adding a gentle earthy aroma.

Across South India, turmeric leaves are associated with special steamed preparations and festive cooking. Their use shows that leaves could be part of cooking too.

More Than Just a Plate

These leaves were chosen not only because they were available. Their size, strength, texture, fragrance and traditional uses made them useful in different ways.

Some also have documented phytochemical or medicinal research behind them, but most evidence involves extracts or laboratory studies, not ordinary meals.

Even the word vistaraku tells part of the story. It refers to a larger leaf plate made by arranging or stitching leaves together.

Today, steel and disposable plates have largely replaced them in everyday homes. Yet they still appear at festivals, temple gatherings and weddings.

So the next time you see an arati aaku at a feast, remember that Telugu food culture has never depended on just one leaf.

From moduga and addaku to teku and pasupu, each carries a small piece of the region’s relationship with food, nature and tradition.



