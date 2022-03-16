5 Waterfalls to visit near Hyderabad this summer

Hyderabad: Living in a fast-paced city? Then you must be surely looking forward for the weekend to begin. If you are bored of visiting to shopping malls and movie theatres on your weekends, there’s nothing better than a getaway close to your city to make the most of your time with your friends family. Plus, when the summer is around the corner ‘waterfalls’ are the best to disconnect you from the hustle-bustle of the city.

Here are the 5 best waterfalls to visit near Hyderabad that will cool off the scorching heat and will transport you to the world of serenity. Check out these 5 waterfalls and we are sure you will not regret your decision, especially if you are a nature buff!

1. Pochera Waterfalls

Surrounded by picturesque locations and scenic environment, Pochera Waterfalls is located a distance of 37 km from Nirmal district of Telangana. It is around 266 km from Hyderabad.

2. Kuntala Waterfalls

Are you a ‘only a day week off’ person? Then make your day off perfect by visiting these waterfalls located on Kadam river in Neradigonda mandal of Adilabad district. Nestled amid nature’s beauty, this place is a perfect spot to spend your day. Kuntala Waterfalls is 270 kms away from the city of pearls.

3. Ethipothala Waterfalls

Located in the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, Ethipothala Waterfalls is a combination of three streams — Nakka Vagu, Tummala Vagu and Chandravanka Vagu. The most exciting part about this place is that there is also a crocodile breeding centre here which attracts many travellers. It is 163.4 km away from Hyderabad.

4. Mallela Theertham Waterfalls

This place will surely give you a mesmerised experience! Located in the Nallamala Forest in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, these waterfalls trace their origin to the River Krishna and is 185 kms away from your city. Do visit, because it is a perfect hangout spot amid searing heat.

5. Bheemuni Paadam Waterfalls

Situated in Seethanagaram village of Gudur Mandal, Mahabubabad in Telangana, Bheemuni Paadam Waterfalls. Reports say there is a rock in the form of Bheema’s foot print, through which the water flows thus it is named as Bheemuni Paadam (Paadam is foot). Distance is 204.1 Km away from Hyderabad.

Share your experience with us if you have already visited any of the above places.