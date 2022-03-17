5 new cafes in Hyderabad you probably don't know

Hyderabad: Are you in a mood to just catch up with friends and spend some time lazing around in a soothing ambience? Then cafes are just the place without giving a second thought! And if you are a Hyderabadi, then you must be surely knowing that the city boasts of having some rich and diverse collection of cafes that offer quirky and gorgeous interiors, lively crowd and lip-smacking food. From biryani to chai and everything in between, Hyderabad has it all.

The two words — Hyderabadis and foodies go hand-in-hand. So, it’s natural that people of this city are always on the hunt to eat at the best spots. With a new cafe opening around and in the town every week, you have the option of not stepping inside the same place ever again and move on to a new one (literally). So, we thought of bringing you a list of five new eateries in Hyderabad that are perfect spot to chill. We are sure that these cafes will offer you find a relaxing space to spend a quiet afternoon with good company and your favourite food. Check out the list below.

1. Tranquil Bistro – Jubilee Hills

2. Avo Cafe – Jubilee Hills

3. Sobremesa – Jubilee Hills

4. Spero Patisserie – Jubilee Hills

5. 7 Sisters – Banjara Hills

Dr Ayesha Fatima, a dentist and a food blogger on Instagram, has reviewed all the aforementioned cafes — the food and ambience. Check it out below.

Have you visited any of them? Share you experience with us in the comments section below.