5 new cafes in Hyderabad you probably don't know

Hyderabad boasts of having some rich and diverse collection of cafes that offer quirky and gorgeous interiors, lively crowd and lip-smacking food

Updated: 17th March 2022 4:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: Are you in a mood to just catch up with friends and spend some time lazing around in a soothing ambience? Then cafes are just the place without giving a second thought! And if you are a Hyderabadi, then you must be surely knowing that the city boasts of having some rich and diverse collection of cafes that offer quirky and gorgeous interiors, lively crowd and lip-smacking food. From biryani to chai and everything in between, Hyderabad has it all.

The two words — Hyderabadis and foodies go hand-in-hand. So, it’s natural that people of this city are always on the hunt to eat at the best spots. With a new cafe opening around and in the town every week, you have the option of not stepping inside the same place ever again and move on to a new one (literally). So, we thought of bringing you a list of five new eateries in Hyderabad that are perfect spot to chill. We are sure that these cafes will offer you find a relaxing space to spend a quiet afternoon with good company and your favourite food. Check out the list below.

1. Tranquil BistroJubilee Hills

2. Avo CafeJubilee Hills

3. SobremesaJubilee Hills

4. Spero PatisserieJubilee Hills

5. 7 SistersBanjara Hills

Dr Ayesha Fatima, a dentist and a food blogger on Instagram, has reviewed all the aforementioned cafes — the food and ambience. Check it out below.

