Hyderabad: Indian cinema is one of the largest film industries in the world. While box office numbers and star power often grab attention, many historic world records achieved by Indian cinema remain unnoticed. These records are not just about big numbers. They reflect creativity, dedication, and cultural impact built over decades. From comedy and music to dance and storytelling, Indian cinema has created milestones that still feel unbelievable.

1. Brahmanandam

Brahmanandam holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits by a living actor. When the record was officially recognized in 2010, he had appeared in 857 films. Over the years, he crossed the 1,000 film mark, mainly in Telugu cinema. Known for his comic timing and expressions, he became an inseparable part of Indian popular culture. He received the Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to cinema.

2. Indrasabha Movie

The 1932 film Indrasabha holds the world record for the highest number of songs in a single movie. The film featured 72 songs, though Guinness World Records officially lists 71. Released during the early sound era, the film depended heavily on music and poetry. Even today, this record remains unmatched in world cinema.

3. Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle is recognized as the most recorded singer in music history. In 2011, Guinness World Records confirmed that she had recorded over 11,000 songs in more than 20 languages. Her long and versatile career shaped the sound of Indian cinema for generations.

4. Dada Kondke

Marathi cinema icon Dada Kondke produced and acted in nine films that ran for more than 25 weeks each in theatres. This achievement showed his strong connection with mass audiences, especially rural viewers. Even today, this feat is remembered as a rare success story.

5. Chiranjeevi

In 2024, Chiranjeevi was recognized by Guinness World Records as the most prolific Indian actor dancer. His career includes 156 films, 537 songs, and over 24,000 dance moves across more than four decades. This record highlights his discipline and lasting influence on Indian cinema.