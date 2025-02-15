5-year-old boy drowns in pit at construction site in Hyderabad

The boy lived with his parents in a small hut near the construction area where his father worked as a watchman.

Published: 15th February 2025
5-year-old boy drowns in pit at construction site in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy drowned after falling into a water-filled pit at an under-construction site in Hyderabad’s Santoshnagar on Saturday afternoon, February 15.

The victim has been identified as S Jaishivam. He lived with his parents in a small hut near the construction area where his father worked as a watchman. The family originally from Amangal in Ranga Reddy district moved to Hyderabad to find employment opportunities.

The contractor had dug pits for laying pillars, some of which had accumulated water. On Saturday, the boy accidentally fell into one of them.

Locals noticed him in the water, pulled him out, and rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.

