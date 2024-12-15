Man drowns while fishing in lake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man who went fishing at a lake in Hydernagar accidentally drowned in the water body at KPHB on Saturday, December 14.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Ravi Kumar, a construction worker from Nadigadda thanda, who went to the nearby lake for fishing in the morning. According to KPHB police, Kumar is suspected to have slipped and drowned in the lake.

The police along with diving experts initiated a search operation for the victim.

After retrieving the body from the lake, the police shifted it to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

In October this year, a 21-year-old man drowned in a water-filled pit while working at an agricultural field in Medchal.