5-year-old boy killed after compound wall collapses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A tragic incident claimed the life of a five-year-old boy and left another child seriously injured after a compound wall and iron gate collapsed on them while they were playing in north Bengaluru’s Bagalur police station limits.

The deceased child has been identified as Afeen (5), son of Dawal Sab, a native of Yadgir district. The family had recently come to Bengaluru in search of better employment opportunities.

According to police, Dawal Sab, a cab driver by profession, had been looking for work in the city. His wife and son Afeen had arrived in Bengaluru just five days ago and were staying at the residence of a relative in Bandikodigehalli under the Bagalur police station jurisdiction.

Also Read Mysuru’s young men give second chance of life to injured tortoise

The accident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday when Afeen was playing with neighbouring children, including a girl identified as Samanvi, near the compound gate of a house belonging to one B.C. Narasappa.

Police said the children were reportedly swinging and playing on the iron gate when the structure failed to withstand the load. Within seconds, the gate and the adjoining compound wall collapsed on the children, trapping them under the debris.

Hearing the loud crash and cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot and removed the children from beneath the fallen wall. The injured children were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

However, Afeen had sustained severe head and chest injuries and succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Samanvi, who also suffered serious injuries in the accident, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Her condition is being closely monitored by doctors.

The incident has left residents of the locality shocked, with many questioning the structural safety of residential compound walls and gates in rapidly developing neighbourhoods.

Bagalur police visited the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and conducted a preliminary inspection. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched to determine whether negligence or improper construction of the compound wall contributed to the collapse.

Officials are also examining the quality of construction and whether adequate safety measures had been followed while erecting the wall and gate. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The sudden death of the young boy has plunged his family into grief, turning what was meant to be a new beginning in Bengaluru into a heartbreaking tragedy.