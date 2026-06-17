Mysuru’s young men give second chance of life to injured tortoise

Mysuru: In a remarkable act of compassion and wildlife conservation, two youths from Mysuru successfully rescued an injured tortoise, repaired its severely damaged shell and released it back into its natural habitat after nursing it back to health.

The incident took place near Mallipura village in Nanjangud taluk, where canal repair work was underway a week ago. During the excavation, the tortoise was trapped in the iron bucket teeth of a JCB machine, breaking the upper portion of its shell.

The reptile was first noticed by Ravi Shastri of Yuva Brigade, who saw some people attempting to take the injured animal away. Realising the seriousness of the situation, he rescued the tortoise and immediately contacted his friend Chandrashekhar, sharing photographs and details of the injury through WhatsApp.

The duo then approached local veterinarians in Nanjangud. However, doctors told them that its survival chances were slim as the shell had split into two parts. Refusing to give up, Chandrashekhar decided to make an attempt to save the animal.

Using a unique restoration method, he carefully drilled small holes on both sides of the broken shell and joined them together with rust-resistant wire. The shattered upper fragments were then woven together in a mesh-like pattern and secured firmly. To provide additional protection, an artificial outer layer was created using M-Seal, effectively sealing the damaged portion of the shell.

Following the procedure, the tortoise was kept under observation in a water tank at Chandrashekhar’s residence for five days. Initially unable to move properly, the reptile gradually showed signs of recovery. It soon began walking, swimming and consuming food normally. The repaired shell also adapted well, functioning much like its natural protective covering.

Once the youths were convinced that the tortoise had recovered sufficiently and was no longer in danger, they released it into the Kapila River in Nanjangud taluk. Witnesses said the tortoise immediately swam away swiftly into the river, drawing appreciation from local residents who lauded the efforts of the two wildlife lovers.

Speaking about the rescue, Chandrashekhar said veterinarians had warned that the tortoise could die if released in its injured condition, as fish and other aquatic creatures could enter the broken shell and cause fatal damage. Determined to save its life, he and Ravi Shastri devised a way to reconstruct the shell and monitor its recovery before returning it safely to the wild.

The inspiring rescue has earned widespread praise, with many hailing the youths’ dedication as an example of how timely intervention and compassion can help protect wildlife.