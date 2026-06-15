Calf falls into 200-feet deep well in Mancherial, rescued

Hyderabad: A calf that accidentally fell into an abandoned 200-foot-deep well in Mancherial on Monday, June 15, was successfully rescued by the fire and municipal departments.

The well is located on College Road. Upon noticing the animal in distress, residents alerted the Mancherial District Fire Department, which pulled the animal out after a four-hour operation using nylon ropes and aluminium ladders.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mancherial District Fire Officer said, “The calf fell because the well was left open and there was no parapet wall. The calf is safe now.”