UP: Circling cow starts a cult, vet ends it with an injection

Lucknow: In an Uttar Pradesh village, when a cow started circling a field repeatedly, the villagers immediately considered it nothing short of a miracle and began worshipping it by circling the fields themselves.

It was only after a veterinary doctor was called that the miracle turned out to be a medical condition, much to their disappointment.

A stray cow in Basbharia Puraina village in Shravasti district, famous for a Buddhist pilgrimage site, became the centre of attention after it began circling the same field for eight days continuously. For some locals, the action translated as a miracle. Others started copying the cow, in hopes of the miracle coming to fruition.

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला श्रावस्ती में गाय पिछले 8 दिन से एक ही खेत के लगातार चक्कर लगा रही थी। लोगों ने चमत्कार मानकर पूजा–अर्चना शुरू कर दी। गाय की तरह लोगों ने भी खेत की परिक्रमा शुरू कर दी।



अब पता चला है कि गाय को सर्रा (हाईपोग्लाइसीमिया) नामक बीमारी थी। डॉक्टर के इंजेक्शन लगाते… pic.twitter.com/hEDutH00RT — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 13, 2026

The dedicated villagers even turned away a rescue team that had offered to transfer the stray to a cow shelter and provide treatment, local media reported. Later, the cow garnered enough attention for onlookers to constantly surround it to worship it.

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When the district administration learned of the matter, the Chief Veterinary Officer was called, who, in the presence of the Tehsildar, performed a preliminary check at the cow. Upon inspection, the officer revealed that the cow was suffering from Surra or Trypanosomiasis, a disease transmitted through biting flies. The particular cow’s disease had developed enough for it to also have hypoglycemia.

The cow had halted its circling after the vet administered an injection. According to the Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Sunil Singh, the cow had a low glucose level. The villagers were subsequently asked to tie the cow. Singh informed the locals that a team will be sent again to further treat the cow.

However, local reports said the villagers released the cow promptly after the vet’s team left and the cow started roaming the fields again.