Lizards, snakes among animals found in suitcase at Dubai airport

Dubai: Dubai Customs on Friday, June 12, intercepted 223 live animals concealed inside an abandoned suitcase at Dubai International Airport, thwarting an apparent wildlife smuggling attempt.

The unclaimed luggage drew the attention of customs inspectors during routine screening procedures. A subsequent inspection uncovered 129 lizards, 36 scorpions, eight snakes and 50 frogs, in what authorities described as one of the most unusual wildlife seizures recorded at the airport.

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Dubai Customs said the operation highlights the growing challenge of illegal wildlife trafficking and the role of border authorities in protecting biodiversity and natural ecosystems.

“Protecting borders today extends beyond preventing the movement of prohibited goods. It also means safeguarding biodiversity, natural resources and environmental sustainability from the growing threat of illegal wildlife trafficking,” said Khalid Ahmed, Director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs.

في إطار الجهود المستمرة لحماية البيئة والتصدي لمحاولات تهريب الحيوانات والنباتات البرية المهددة بالانقراض الخاضعة لأحكام اتفاقية التجارة الدولية "سايتس". pic.twitter.com/c39jWhgWzn — جمارك دبي | Dubai Customs (@DubaiCustoms) June 12, 2026

He said the seizure reflected the vigilance, expertise and operational readiness of customs inspection teams, as well as the department’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s international environmental obligations and conservation efforts.

Following the discovery, Dubai Customs co-ordinated with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to ensure the animals received appropriate care. Authorities also carried out the necessary legal, veterinary and environmental procedures.

The latest case comes months after Dubai Customs foiled another attempt to smuggle rare and endangered wildlife through Dubai International Airport. In May, the luggage of an arriving Asian passenger was flagged during routine screening after inspection systems detected suspicious contents, prompting officers to conduct a detailed manual search in accordance with standard procedures.

Dubai Customs said its efforts form part of ongoing measures to combat the illegal trade in protected species and enforce international regulations governing wildlife trafficking.