50 inspectors of Hyderabad police transferred

Hyderabad: Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad City Police ordered the transfer and posting of 50 Inspectors of Police with immediate effect on Tuesday, September 16.

Some of the transfers include Chandra Shekar Kamatham, being posted in the Central Crime Station after being transferred from the post of Charminar’s station house officer (SHO).

Moreover, Akula Ramesh, presently serving as a Volunteer Reserve attached to SIT (Special Investigation Team), has now been posted as the Charminar SHO.

Adi Reddy Kodiphala, presently serving as SHO of Falaknuma police station, has now been posted to the South Zone Task Force. His post has been filled by Seethaiah Aerukonda, who has been serving in the Hyderabad Special Branch.

Ravinder Rachakonda, serving as the SHO of Mirchowk police station, has been posted to the Hyderabad Special Branch, and his post will be filled by Suresh Kumar Bodasingi, who is being transferred from the Special Branch.

The following are other transfers and postings.