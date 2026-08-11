50-yr-old killed as Thar rams bike in Madhapur

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man was killed in an accident in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Monday, August 10, after being hit by a Thar.

The deceased was identified as Srinivasulu, a native of Wanaparthy district, who was the pillion rider on a bike. The accident occurred near the RTO office when the Thar rammed into the bike from behind. Srinivasulu suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Also Read 2 killed as car crashes into flyover pillar in Gachibowli

The rider, Shiva Kumar, sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Madhapur police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.