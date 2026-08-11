50-yr-old killed as Thar rams bike in Madhapur

The deceased was identified as Srinivasulu, a native of Wanaparthy district who was the pillion rider on a bike.

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Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man was killed in an accident in Hyderabad’s Madhapur on Monday, August 10, after being hit by a Thar.

The deceased was identified as Srinivasulu, a native of Wanaparthy district, who was the pillion rider on a bike. The accident occurred near the RTO office when the Thar rammed into the bike from behind. Srinivasulu suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The rider, Shiva Kumar, sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Madhapur police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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