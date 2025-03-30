50-yr-old UP woman gives birth to her 14th child

A 50-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district gave birth to her 14th child, a baby girl; her oldest child, a 22-year-old man, stayed with his mother after she gave birth to his newest sister. Both mother and child are doing well.

According to Free Press Journal, Gudiya, the wife of a man named Imamuddin, welcomed her 14th child in an ambulance. She was rushed to the hospital when she developed labour pains. However, by the time the ambulance reached the hospital, the baby was halfway through.

A video of Gudiya with her newborn, with her oldest child sitting next to her has surfaced on social media. He accompanied his mother to the hospital in the ambulance. He works as a welder in Hapur.

A 50-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district gave birth to her 14th child, a baby girl; her oldest child, a 22-year-old man, stayed with his mother after she gave birth to his newest sister. Both mother and child are doing well. Gudiya, the wife of a man named… pic.twitter.com/43yoqMbRTH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 30, 2025

However, in another video, Gudiya alleges she has nine children, including her newborn daughter. Three of her children had passed away.

She clarified to a local media, “I have 4 boys and 5 girls. 2-3 died. I have total of 9 children”, she said. “Who says I have 14 kids? That’s false”, she said.

But authorities at the hospital where she delivered her newborn issued a statement that it was her 14th child. “This was her 14th baby, a daughter. It was a premature delivery”, a doctor stated to local media.

