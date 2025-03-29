Video: Telangana man falls in love with 2 women, marries both in same ceremony

Hyderabad: Suryadev, a young man from Gumnoor village in Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, recently hogged the headlines by marrying two women—Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi—at the same time in a single ceremony.

This unusual wedding took place in front of almost 1,000 guests.

Suryadev, an average farmer by profession, was in a relationship with both women for three years. Instead of favoring one over the other, he went ahead and announced his plans to marry both of them during the ceremony, which was attended by traditional rituals and the music of dhol. The wedding card also included the names of both brides, indicating their equal footing.

Greeted with skepticism initially by the village elders, the concept ultimately gained acceptance. Suryadev entered into a bond swearing the same treatment for both wives, their happiness and well-being guaranteed.

The ceremony was not just a victory for him personally but also a spectacle that hijacked social media, eliciting debate regarding changing wedding traditions in modern-day India.

This novel union is an indication of the evolving nature of relationships and marriage in contemporary society. As Suryadev and his two wives start this new journey, their tale reminds us of love’s endless potential.