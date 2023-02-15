500 crores allotted for the redevelopment of Kondagattu temple: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday announced the allocation of Rs 500 crores for development of Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district.

The new allocation, in addition to Rs 100 crores announced in the budget, takes the total to Rs 600 crores. The CM said that the Telangana government is ready to spend even Rs 1000 crores for the development of the temple into a major pilgrim centre.

The chief minister reviewed the present condition of the temple and discussed redevelopment of the temple with officials, temple architects and priests in a meeting. He instructed the officials to conduct frequent meetings and draft plans for the redesigning of the temple and its surroundings.

The development works of Anjaneya Swamy temple should be according to the Agama Shastra, he said. KCR further instructed that the presiding deity should not be disturbed and the redesigning of the temple must be according to Vastu.

Officials explained the requirements of the redesigning, such as the land acquisition, various facilities and infrastructure.

They were directed to make arrangements for the water supply to meet the temple needs from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The temple is to be redeveloped with Pushkarini, Hanuman deeksha devotees mandapam, kalyana katta and other facilities

KCR also said that many people take the “Anjaneya deeksha” and all the facilities must be strengthened so that the devotees do not suffer any inconvenience.

He further said that the future needs must be taken into account while redevelopment of the temple. He said that exclusive power sub-station, hospital, bus stand, parking facilities, roads, water tanks, drinking water facilities, construction of cottages, and a police station should also be added.