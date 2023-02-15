Hyderabad: Muslim student group alleges Islamophobia by ABVP at UoH

Hyderabad: Muslim Students Federation (MSF), a student organisation at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) employed Islamophobic slogans against them at the University’s general body meeting on Wednesday.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Muhsin said that after protests from the ABVP, the yearly held University General Body Meet (UGBM) which sheds light on the work done by the UoH Students Union, was cancelled. As all students present were leaving the Amphitheatre on campus, MSF claims to have been attacked by cadres of the ABVP.

“There were around 100 of us and around 300 ABVP members. They started shouting slogans like Goli maaron saalon ko (Shoot the traitors) and also asked us to ‘Go to Pakistan’,” said Muhsin, the president of MSF and a PhD Management studies student at the university.

MSF is the student organisation of the Indian Union Muslim League party.

The MSF also issued a statement titled “Stand against ABVP hooliganism in HCU” in which they stated that despite the hate, the campus security did nothing to deescalate the situation.

Despite repeated attempts, Siasat.com received no response from the ABVP.