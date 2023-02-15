Hyderabad: 2 ganja peddlers detained by police; PD act invoked

Hyderabad: Two interstate drug peddlers were detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act on Wednesday by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan. Officials also seized 551 kilo grams of ganja.

Inter-state drug offenders hailing from Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with their headquarters in Mumbai have been procuring ganja in huge quantities from Nidudavolu, Andhra Pradesh.

Nagaraj, one of the accused from Tamil Nadu heads the drug racket and has been procuring ganja from Kimmudu Narsinga Rao and Shaik Mohammad, both accused from AP. The drugs were purchased at a cheaper rate and were transported in a DCM Van through Nagaraj’s driver Venkatesh to Mumbai City.

From there, Nagaraj distributes ganja to prospective customers in the neighboring states as per demand. Nagaraj pays Rs 1,50,000 to Venkatesh for each trip he makes.

On receiving information, the Special Operations Team and the Hayathnagar Police intercepted a DCM vehicle at Pedda Amberpet Village and arrested the accused Venkatesh on Wednesday.

Further, they seized ganja and the DCM vehicle along with two cell phones. Nagaraj was earlier arrested on September 25, 2022 in Coimbatore.

Both have been remanded to judicial custody in Cherlapally prison.