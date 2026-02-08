500 students graduate from Anwar-ul-Uloom College in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 500 students graduated from Anwar-ul-Uloom College in Hyderabad on Sunday, February 8.

The graduation ceremony was conducted under the patronage of Secretary Nawab Mehboob Alam Khan and Joint Secretary Nawab Mujahid Alam Khan.

The students were awarded degrees in BA, BSc, BComm, BBA, BBM, MA, M, Sc and MComm. Principal of the college, Muhammad Abdul Razzaq, presented a detailed report on academic, cultural and placement aspects and administered the oath to the students.

Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Professor K Shashi Kanth was the chief guest at the ceremony. Vice Principal and Controller of Examinations, Anwar-ul-Uloom College, addressed the students and said that the degrees awarded to them are proof of their ability, hard work and dedication.

Director, Anwar-ul-Uloom Educational Association, Professor Ahmed Baig, also congratulated the students and wished them well for their future endeavours.