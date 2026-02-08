Rowdy sheeter on the run booked for cheating case in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th February 2026 3:37 pm IST
Rowdy sheeter Ayub Khan

Hyderabad: The Shahalibanda police have registered a case against two people, including a rowdy sheeter, Ayub Khan, involved in 79 cases.

Along with Khan, police have booked a case against Mohd Farooq, a resident of the Kummarwadi area in Asif Nagar locality.

According to the complaint, in 2024, the victim entered into a venture and invested Rs 4,70,000 with the accused, who promised to make them their business partner.

Later, the victim provided gold ornaments weighing six tolas (approximately) to the accused, who allegedly told the former that they misappropriated the profits and needed funds to clear the debts.

The ornaments were mortgaged but not returned, the victim stated in their complaint.

In January this year, when the victim sought settlement of his dues, Ayub Khan allegedly intervened, criminally intimidated him, and threatened him with dire consequences if he approached the police.

Due to this fear, the victim did not lodge a complaint, but has now come forward to report the matter.

Special teams have been deployed to nab Ayub Khan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Charminar Zone, Kiran Khare, has warned of zero tolerance against rowdyism, intimidation, extortion, and organised threats.

“Any attempt by rowdy sheeters to misuse fear or influence will be dealt with firmly and strictly under law. The public is strongly advised to come forward and provide credible information on Ayub Khan’s whereabouts and activities. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential,” a statement read.

