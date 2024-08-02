51 out of 61 stranded pilgrims of MP airlifted from Kedarnath: CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday airlifted 51 people of the state from Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand with the help of the hill state authorities and brought them to Rudraprayag, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Ten more people are stranded at Kedarnath, but they were shifted to safer places, Yadav said.

A total of 61 people from Badarwas town in Shivpuri district went for the Char Dham pilgrimage tour in Uttarakhand by bus and other four-wheelers. They got stranded in Kedarnath following a landslide, he said in a statement.

“As soon as we got information about them, we immediately contacted Uttarakhand government and airlifted 51 out of the total 61 stranded persons through a helicopter to Rudraprayag,” Yadav said.

The remaining persons are safe in Kedarnath, and the state government is in contact with the Uttarakhand government on the matter, he said.

Yadav said that his government will ensure that pilgrims won’t suffer during pilgrimage tours. This incident took place because of rain, but all of them are safe.