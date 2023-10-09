510 Palestinians, 800 Israelis killed as war enters Day 3

The conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israeli forces continued on Monday, October 9, with the death toll rising to over 1,193.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 510 citizens have been killed so far, including 91 children and 61 women, and 2,750 citizens sustained various injuries.

Israeli media reported that the Hamas attack on the country’s south has resulted in the deaths of 800 people, including 73 soldiers. 2,243 have been injured and 750 have been reported missing.

130 Israelis including soldiers and civilians are being held captive by Hamas.

Also Read Qatar mediates urgent prisoner swap between Hamas, Israel

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

#BREAKING Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 436 people – including 91 children, 61 women: Health Ministry in Gaza pic.twitter.com/rDSPauIcIP — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) October 9, 2023

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) strikes in Gaza Strip

IDF spokesperson informs that in the last 20 hours, the IDF carried out four waves of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, during which more than 800 targets were attacked. Furthermore, 50-60 fighter planes participated in each attack wave.

תמונת מצב מלחמה – עדכון דובר צה"ל לציבור | יום ב', 9 באוקטובר 2023, 08:30



– דובר צה"ל מעדכן כי ב-20 השעות האחרונות, צה"ל הוציא לפועל 4 גלי תקיפה אוויריים ברצועת עזה, במהלכן נתקפו למעלה מ-800 מטרות. בכל גל תקיפה השתתפו בין 50-60 מטוסי קרב. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 9, 2023

Video shared by Israeli media shows the moment when bombs dropped by Israeli Air Force warplanes, hitting buildings.



It is time to declare Israel as a terrorist government. pic.twitter.com/LyoTJgP75x — Rev Laskaris (@REVMAXXING) October 9, 2023

At least 12 Thai nationals killed

At least 12 Thai nationals were killed and 11 others kidnapped since the Hamas-Israel conflict erupted in the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Foreign Ministry in Bangkok announced on Monday.

After 50 years, Israel invokes Article 40 Aleph

Israeli Political-Security Cabinet on Sunday, October 8, invoked Article 40 Aleph to officially declare war for the first time since 1973.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel announced, “Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government.”

Watch: Israel bombs Gaza City

مشاهد للقصف الإسرائيلي على مدينة غزة صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/uAiNd2S7ut — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 9, 2023

Massive destruction in UNRWA schools

تغطية صحفية: دمار هائل في مدارس للأونروا إثر قصفها من الاحتلال في غزة. pic.twitter.com/Rxjqqa4s9B — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 9, 2023

More than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict, according to the United Nations.

UN envoy is in touch with the US, EU and other Middle Eastern countries to discuss the Israel and Gaza situation.

Gaza refugee camp Jabalia under attack

In a fresh airstrike by Israel on the Gaza Strip, dozens of Palestinians were killed in Jabalia refugee camp on Monday, October 9, health officials in Gaza stated.

There are hundreds of fatalities and scores sustained severe injuries. The horror video clips feature some dead bodies of Palestinians trapped in the debris of the refugee camp.

Extraordinary footage of the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza.



Dozens are feared dead. pic.twitter.com/BrjaKCTcXT — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 9, 2023

BREAKING: The occupying Israeli regime carries out a massacre bombing a densely populated neighborhood with missiles in Jabalia refugee camp, murdering dozens of innocent Palestinian civilians, including children and women.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/owpASt5uXP — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 9, 2023

Literally dozens of dead bodies are being evacuated from Jabalia refugee camp's central market bombed by Israel shortly ago. Those are people who Israel instructed to move to the UNRWA schools located there. @Belalmd12 pic.twitter.com/X5SrRxQdmK — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) October 9, 2023

Gaza under “complete siege”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday announced that a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip has been ordered, in the wake to counter Hamas, a Palestinian resistance militant group.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), Gallant stated “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, and no fuel, everything is closed.

“We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly,” he further added following an assessment at the IDF Southern Command in the Beersheba area.

According to UNICEF, 96 percent of the water supplied is unsuitable for drinking.

UAE Princess defends Hamas attacks against Israel, gives reasons

UAE Princess Hend F Q, known for raising her voice in support of Palestine, defended the Hamas attacks against Israel and provided reasons for her stance.

In a tweet, she wrote, “You cannot occupy, colonize, and steal people’s land and then expect peace.” She further emphasized, “You kill peace the moment you subjugate an entire group of people.”

You cannot occupy, colonize, and steal people’s land and then expect peace.



You kill peace the moment you subjugate an entire group of people.



Conversely, you create peace when all people are liberated and free.#Israel #FreePalestine #EndApartheid@ProudSocialist — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) October 8, 2023







